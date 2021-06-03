Last updated on .From the section European Football

Belgium were held by a Greece team that are ranked 51 in the world

World number one side Belgium warmed up for the European Championship with a disappointing draw against Greece.

Belgium took the lead through Thorgan Hazard's sixth Belgium goal after he exchanged passes with Yannick Carrasco and coolly converted at the near post.

Kyriakos Papadopoulos' diving header struck the post and Georgios Tzavellas converted the rebound for Greece, who have failed to qualify for the Euros.

Belgium were without injured Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The 29-year-old suffered a fractured nose and eye socket during last Saturday's Champions League final defeat by Chelsea and waits to see if he will be fit enough to participate in the tournament.

Belgium face Croatia in their final friendly on Sunday (19:45 BST) and Roberto Martinez's side will be considered as one of the favourites to win the Euros.

They begin their campaign against Russia on 12 June, followed by Denmark on 17 June and rounding off Group B against Finland on 21 June.