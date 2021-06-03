Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Ollie Turton (left) played at Wembley as the Seasiders beat Lincoln to reach the Championship

Defender Ollie Turton and winger Sullay Kaikai will leave Blackpool this summer after failing to agree new deals with the newly-promoted Championship club.

Turton, 28, and Kaikai, 25, were both regulars for Neil Critchley's side during the recent campaign.

While Kaikai missed the League One play-offs, Turton featured in all three games, including the Wembley final win over Lincoln City.

Turton has agreed a pre-contract offer with an unnamed club.

Liam Feeney, Alex Fojticek, Jack Sims and Adi Yussuf have also left.

Cameron Antwi, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Gary Madine, Stuart Moore and Nathan Shaw have all been offered new deals to remain at Bloomfield Road.

Grant Ward has had his option of a further year exercised by the Seasiders.