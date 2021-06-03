Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Elliot Thorpe has been included in Wales' Under-21 squad for the first time

Tottenham youngster Elliot Thorpe has his sights set on becoming the latest addition to Spurs' "Welsh Mafia" - having already been pointed out by Gareth Bale.

Bale and fellow Wales internationals Ben Davies and Joe Rodon have jokingly played up to the tag since coming together at the Premier League club this season.

Bale has already noted the Spurs Under 23 midfielder is Welsh qualified with Thorpe aiming to make his Wales Under 21 debut against Moldova on Friday.

"To train with him and then try and follow in his footsteps for the national team, you can't get much better than that," said Thorpe.

The 20-year-old says the support from Tottenham's trio has been invaluable following the call to join in with training sessions with Spurs' senior side.

"Gareth called me a 'Welshy' and pointed to the others and I've spoken to all three of them a few times," Thorpe said.

"They're top guys, great professionals and they're amazing players as well so it would be great to progress into the first team with them.

Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Gareth Bale were dubbed Spurs' "Welsh Mafia" during the 2020-21 season

"Tottenham's a great club, I've learned a lot and my goals are to kick on to try and cement a first team place."

While Euro 2020 has come to soon for the attack-minded midfielder, progression to Wales' senior set-up is also an aim.

Although the opening game of Wales' European qualifiers in Llanelli is Thorpe's first call-up to the Under-21 set-up, he has been part of Wales' youth scene since his early teens.

At 15, he played alongside Baku-bound Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango and Dylan Levitt as Wales won the 2015 Victory Shield, with eight-cap winger Rabbi Matondo another former teammate.

Thrope hopes growth spurt to put him past six foot will help him catch up, adding: "it's definitely helped me and allowed me to start having more authority in the game in the middle of the park."

And having seen Rubin Colwill given his Euro 2020 chance after one substitute appearance for Paul Bodin's Under-21s, Thorpe said: "There's definitely a pathway there."