Alan Miller in action for West Bromwich Albion against Charlton in 1999

Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alan Miller has died at the age of 51, according to the club.

Miller also played for Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Blackburn during a 15-year career from 1988 to 2003.

He was part of the Arsenal setup when the club won the FA Cup and League Cup in 1993, as well as the European Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

West Brom said the club was "desperately saddened" to hear of Miller's passing.

Miller represented clubs on a host of loan deals throughout his career and Plymouth Argyle - where he played during the 1988-89 season - tweeted that the club was "deeply saddened" by his death.

Miller helped Middlesbrough win the old First Division to claim promotion to the Premier League in 1995.

After spending three years at West Brom from 1997-2000 he joined Blackburn Rovers and formed part of the squad which won the League Cup in 2002.

'One of life's good guys' - tributes

Former Arsenal player David Hillier said Miller was a "great friend and teammate" who had been "taken way too soon".

Another former Gunner, Ian Selley, said Miller was a "great character" as well as a "top goalkeeper".