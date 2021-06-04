Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ashleigh Plumptre played 30 times at youth level for England

Leicester City centre-back Ashleigh Plumptre has signed a new two-year deal with the Championship title winners.

The 23-year-old made 25 appearances as the Foxes won promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time in their history.

Plumptre joined Leicester aged eight and returned in January 2020 after spending time playing in the USA.