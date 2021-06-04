PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Kevin de Bruyne one of six Manchester City players picked

Last updated on

The 2020-21 PFA Premier League Team of the Year includes six players from champions Manchester City

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are in a 2020-21 PFA Premier League Team of the Year dominated by Manchester City .

Six of City's Premier League-winning squad - Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan - make the team, which is voted for by fellow players.

United's Bruno Fernandes also makes it.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who scored 23 and 22 league goals respectively, are in.

Despite winning the Champions League - as well as reaching the FA Cup final and finishing fourth in the Premier League - no Chelsea players are included.

Manchester City won the 2020-21 Premier League with a 12-point cushion
There is no room for City midfielder Phil Foden, 21, who made 50 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, helping the club win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, and reach the Champions League final.

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel, who inspired Leicester City to a first FA Cup triumph, also misses out

The PFA Team of the Year was voted for by members of the Professional Footballers' Association, the players' union.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne is the only player to retain his place from the team of 2019-20.

GOALKEEPER - Ederson (Man City)

Manchester City keeper Ederson reacts during his side's Premier League game with West Ham
Ederson kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League in 2020-21

Did you know? Brazilian keeper Ederson, 27, became the first keeper to keep the most clean sheets in consecutive Premier League campaigns since former City stopper Joe Hart, who did so three years running (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13).

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo (Man City)

Joao Cancelo in action for Manchester City against Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Joao Cancelo joined City from Juventus for £60m in August 2019

Did you know? Portugal full-back Cancelo, 27, created 1.6 chances per 90 minutes in open play in the 2020-21 Premier League season, the best return from a defender with at least 15 appearances to their name.

John Stones (Man City)

Manchester City defender John Stones in action against Manchester United in the Premier League in 2020-21
John Stones made 22 Premier League starts in 2020-21, scoring four goals

Did you know? Manchester City conceded only 12 goals in the 1,934 minutes that England defender Stones, 27, featured in the Premier League, conceding once every 161 with him on the pitch, the best rate of any player in the squad.

Ruben Dias (Man City)

Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias joined City from Benfica in September 2020 for £65m

Did you know? Manchester City conceded 0.7 goals per game in the 32 Premier League matches Portugal defender Dias, 24, played in, compared to 1.8 goals conceded per game in the six matches he missed.

Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Luke Shaw (right) in action for Manchester United against West Ham in the Premier League in 2020-21
Luke Shaw, right, has been at United for seven seasons

Did you know? England defender Shaw, 25, created 72 chances for Manchester United in the Premier League in 2020-21 - the second-most of any defender in the division, after Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (77).

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Kevin de Bruyne celebrates a Manchester City with team-mate Phil Foden
Kevin de Bruyne has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five Leage Cups since joining City in 2015

Did you know? Belgium midfielder De Bruyne, 29, registered 12 assists in just 2,001 minutes of Premier League action in 2020-21, averaging an assist every 167 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City (left) celebrates with team-mate Bernardo Silva after scoring against Liverpool
Ilkay Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund in June 2016

Did you know? Germany midfielder Gundogan, 30, scored 13 league goals in 2020-21, more than doubling his previous best (6 in 2018-19). His 12 non-penalty goals were the most of any midfielder in a single Premier League season since Dele Alli in 2016-17 (also 12).

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Roma in the Europa League
Bruno Fernandes has yet to win a trophy at United since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020

Did you know? Portugal's Fernandes, 26, scored 18 goals and made 12 assists in the Premier League in 2020-21 - his 30 combined goals and assists was the most by a Manchester United player in a league campaign since Robin van Persie in 2012-13.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scores against Everton in the Premier League in 2020-21
Harry Kane has scored 166 goals in 245 Premier League appearances

Did you know? The England captain, 27, was directly involved in 37 goals in the Premier League in 2020-21 (23 goals, 14 assists), at least seven more than any other player in the competition (Bruno Fernandes, 30).

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates with team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum after scoring against Newcastle United in the Premier League
Mohamed Salah (left) has scored 97 goals in 158 Premier League appearances

Did you know? Egypt forward Salah, 28, scored 20-plus goals in a Premier League season for the third time.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Son Heung-Min reacts after scoring against Leeds United for Tottenham in the Premier League in 2020-21
Tottenham signed Son Heung-min from German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2015

Did you know? South Korea forward Son, 28, netted nine goals after travelling five or more metres in possession of the ball in the Premier League in 2020-21 - the most of any player.

Comments

Join the conversation

296 comments

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 17:10

    No Kante? No interest.

    (Not a Chelsea supporter.)

    • Reply posted by Norman, today at 17:18

      Norman replied:
      My sentiment exactly.

  • Comment posted by bobbyD, today at 17:20

    Bit odd that Son is in there ahead of Grealish or Foden. I think Son is a decent player, but it’s not been a great second half to the season for him and given the option, I think most would pick those two ahead of Son.

    • Reply posted by hc5qit7z, today at 17:23

      hc5qit7z replied:
      Totally agree Foden all the way

  • Comment posted by yoinkster, today at 17:13

    will the bbc please stop forcing womens football down our throats on the football home page?
    also, what have the bbc down to the layout of stories on club pages? When I go to my team's page now, all I can see is one story before having to scroll. Ages ago I used to be able to see 6 stories, the fixtures, the table .... can we have that back?

    • Reply posted by Blacky, today at 17:18

      Blacky replied:
      Too right, football at the standard of Vanarama National League dominating the front page on a daily basis.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 17:20

    What's Penandes doing in the team? Half of his contribution was penalties. Anyone can score a penalty... oh wait... De Gea can't. And Penchester United can't win any trophies. Ole at wheel. 🤡 🚌 🔥

    🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 17:27

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      You should write a letter to the BBC to voice your opinion, I'll back you. It's an absolute disgrace to the premier league and the beautiful game.

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 17:23

    Even as a Utd fan I think Foden should be in ahead of him. Kante should probably be ahead of him as well. Not sure Son should have made it as he had a quieter second half of the season.

    • Reply posted by The Gorg, today at 17:39

      The Gorg replied:
      Good point

  • Comment posted by Brecon74, today at 17:24

    Can’t really argue with most of it. Although Foden and perhaps Grealish surely above Son or Salah.
    Tielemans would have had a good shout as well.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 17:44

      Bob replied:
      Salah 22 goals, not even a conversation

  • Comment posted by Blacky, today at 17:15

    Token Liverpool players despite a horrific season. Standard.

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 17:17

      Doug replied:
      Surprised VVD isn't in there!

  • Comment posted by Sports enthuasiast , today at 17:47

    So the Champions League winners, who incidentally had the second best defence in the league can't get either Kante or Mount in this team, interesting......

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 17:57

      dan replied:
      Yeah it’s utter rubbish as usual

  • Comment posted by TODS, today at 17:21

    Penancés shouldn’t make any list due to the lowly antics, trying to get players booked and aggressive protestations to referees.

    Awful player.

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 17:25

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      I agree, Penancés is absolutely awful.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 17:20

    Bruno Fernandes has been judged on the first half of the season rather than on the whole season.

    • Reply posted by should of would of could of, today at 17:25

      should of would of could of replied:
      He's been judged on pens.

  • Comment posted by Anth_K, today at 17:43

    Any list without Kante is a BS list

    • Reply posted by Shaky Shearers, today at 18:13

      Shaky Shearers replied:
      Finished 4th mate.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 17:34

    Agree with many of the "question marks". Kante, Rice, Foden...yes. Think Mount should have been in with a shout for consistency over Son too.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 17:53

    What a crock of Sh😂🦶no Kante
    Are you having a laugh

  • Comment posted by Goy, today at 17:26

    So 2 Spurs players in the 11 - says volumes about the rest of Tottenham's squad!

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:41

      Name replied:
      And to think they'll both be off this summer. Tottenham will stop winning all the trophies from now on. Oh wait...

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 17:11

    Not sure how Foden doesnt get a place. Kane can understand but Salah and Son as much as I like them havent had the consistency of Foden across the season?

    • Reply posted by Brecon74, today at 17:15

      Brecon74 replied:
      Completely agree. Foden over Son or Salah all day long. Or Grealish for that matter.

  • Comment posted by banksie777, today at 17:44

    What a joke !! Stuart Dallas should have been in there

  • Comment posted by TheOuthereBrother, today at 17:31

    Martinez has been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. But nowadays if you're good with your feet, as Ederson undoubtedly is, it seems to count for more.

    And over the course of the full season, Declan Rice has been better than both Gundogan and, as some have suggested, Kante.

  • Comment posted by Park drive, today at 17:44

    Yea Kante

    • Reply posted by Shaky Shearers, today at 18:13

      Shaky Shearers replied:
      Finshed 4th mate.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 17:24

    I might argue that City should have had at least 7- Foden as a player of the year candidate should surely have been included.

  • Comment posted by Rafattacks, today at 17:52

    If you look at his stats Son was by far the best LW in the premier league, Spurs as a team were crap and could barely get the ball to Kane and Son yet they still scored

