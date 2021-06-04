Ollie Turton: Huddersfield Town sign Blackpool right-back on two-year deal
Huddersfield have signed right-back Ollie Turton on a two-year deal after he rejected a new Blackpool contract.
The 28-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Tangerines, scoring two goals in 140 league appearances.
He was a member of the Blackpool side that beat Lincoln 2-1 in Sunday's League One play-off final.
"He is a very balanced player, who can help the team in attack, whilst being very solid in defence," head coach Carlos Corberan told the club website.
