Ollie Turton's last appearance for Blackpool came in Sunday's League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City

Huddersfield have signed right-back Ollie Turton on a two-year deal after he rejected a new Blackpool contract.

The 28-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Tangerines, scoring two goals in 140 league appearances.

He was a member of the Blackpool side that beat Lincoln 2-1 in Sunday's League One play-off final.

"He is a very balanced player, who can help the team in attack, whilst being very solid in defence," head coach Carlos Corberan told the club website. external-link

