Buendia was named Championship player of the season for 2020-21

Arsenal, Aston Villa and a European club are interested in signing Norwich City's Emi Buendia.

The 24-year-old Argentine playmaker scored 15 goals to help the Canaries win the 2020-21 Championship title.

There have been reports of bids being made for Buendia but they are thought to be premature.

Buendia had a sell-on clause in the deal which saw Norwich sign him from Getafe in 2018 but the Carrow Road club bought this out.

The attacking midfielder also registered 16 assists for the Norfolk side during the past campaign as he was named Championship player of the season.

Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are three of Norwich's prized assets and have attracted speculation about their futures.

"If we do sell one, it's going to be a club record deal," Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber recently told BBC Sport.

"It's probably going to start with a number three in front of it and that will give us great opportunities to maybe make the whole better as well. We're really relaxed on that front."