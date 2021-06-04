Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

Tuchel, 47, signed an initial 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January.

He led the club to victory in the Champions League final and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," said Tuchel.

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League and without a win in five games when Tuchel was appointed at the start of the year.

The German has won 19 of his 30 games in charge, with five defeats, and led the Blues to a 1-0 victory against Manchester City in Porto on 29 May to secure the club's second Champions League title.

The London club also reached the FA Cup final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester at Wembley.

"When Thomas joined us in January, there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League, which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea."

Tuchel is the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with different clubs, having suffered defeat as Paris St-Germain boss in the 2020 final against Bayern Munich.

He won two league titles, the French Cup and the French League Cup at PSG but was sacked in December with the club third in Ligue 1, having had a public falling out with the club's sporting director Leonardo over recruitment.

Prior to that, Tuchel had successful spells at German sides Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - replacing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on both occasions.

He steered newly promoted Mainz to ninth in the Bundesliga in 2009-10 and won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17, overseeing the development of Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.