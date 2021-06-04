Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager signs contract extension until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments122

Thomas Tuchel lifting the Champions League trophy
Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with different clubs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

Tuchel, 47, signed an initial 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January.

He led the club to victory in the Champions League final and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," said Tuchel.

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League and without a win in five games when Tuchel was appointed at the start of the year.

The German has won 19 of his 30 games in charge, with five defeats, and led the Blues to a 1-0 victory against Manchester City in Porto on 29 May to secure the club's second Champions League title.

The London club also reached the FA Cup final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester at Wembley.

"When Thomas joined us in January, there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League, which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea."

Tuchel is the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with different clubs, having suffered defeat as Paris St-Germain boss in the 2020 final against Bayern Munich.

He won two league titles, the French Cup and the French League Cup at PSG but was sacked in December with the club third in Ligue 1, having had a public falling out with the club's sporting director Leonardo over recruitment.

Prior to that, Tuchel had successful spells at German sides Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - replacing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on both occasions.

He steered newly promoted Mainz to ninth in the Bundesliga in 2009-10 and won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17, overseeing the development of Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by pauljon76, today at 12:59

    I'm just a casual football fan but what a turnaround Tuchel has made to the team this season.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 13:20

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      He has done well to date, but a new extension already? Would have waited until after coming season to do this.
      A few bad games and he will be out, that's unfortunately how Chelsea operates.

  • Comment posted by shed upper yaface, today at 12:58

    Cue the childish comments from the usual clowns but I couldn't care less cos Chelsea are European champions 😃

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 13:04

    We might change our Coach but we have a bulging trophy cabinet. Meanwhile over at Spurs they keep picking up our cast-offs and can't win Jack.

    • Reply posted by Blue Underpants, today at 13:24

      Blue Underpants replied:
      I believe that despite people deriding the method, this hiring and firing works very well.... perform or your out. It seems we have won more trophies than anyone else in the PL in the last 20 years.

  • Comment posted by KingClarko, today at 12:54

    Best signing of the summer already. Still, once managers get that assurance it tends to go downhill a bit. Lets hope not, he seems to have the drive to deliver more success for a few years.

    • Reply posted by davebo, today at 12:57

      davebo replied:
      He’s been lucky

  • Comment posted by Matt Crowe, today at 12:54

    December 2021 - BREAKING: Tuchel sacked with Chelsea 3rd in the table

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 13:10

      Nick replied:
      Reckon he'll get to Spring 2022, or even autumn 2022, however this ensures a decent payoff now when that happens.

      It's the Chelsea way, however it has worked fairly well for them...

  • Comment posted by jules, today at 13:01

    I REALLY hope he does well, it would be great to have a manager last more than 18 months at Chelsea. How he has transformed this squad from mid table mediocrity to Champion League Winners and a top 4 finish was astonishing! Hopefully Werner and Haivertz will be up to speed next season and start putting more chances away.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:38

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea were a top 4 team, Lampard was incapable of keeping them in the top 4 and Tuchel just took them back to their original level.

  • Comment posted by Dudleywolf, today at 13:06

    I think Chelsea will be genuine contenders this coming season.
    The job he has done with the same players Frank had is nothing short of remarkable.
    Either the guys a genius or Frank isn't up to it.
    Maybe a mixture of both.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 13:10

      BlueStig replied:
      Seems like you have the 1 season brain wipe.
      Frank did have them finishing in the top 4 the previous season.

  • Comment posted by Mr Mcfc, today at 12:58

    Jackpot for Tuchel. Great compensation assured as sacking at some point is inevitable

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      He has studied Chelsea history.

  • Comment posted by Gazza1955, today at 13:06

    He's done brilliantly so far but will be judged on how he does in a full season challenging for the PL

  • Comment posted by RandyBobandy, today at 13:15

    Incredible job he’s done with a very good Chelsea side but statistically he’s not making the end of that contract. Abramovic is ruthless. All the best.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 13:18

      Tom replied:
      Bet you'll be pounding back them dirty burgers in celebration

  • Comment posted by Nick P, today at 13:09

    Thoroughly deserved, he's worked wonders in such a short time. Only hope that Roman doesn't start getting another itchy trigger finger if there's any slight dip in form and gives him a fair chance.

  • Comment posted by Info Addict, today at 12:56

    European Cups in London:

    Chelsea: 2

    Arsenal: 0

    Tottenham: 0

    West Ham: -1

    • Reply posted by Chidi, today at 12:59

      Chidi replied:
      Chelsea 4. Are Europa cups not European enough?

  • Comment posted by John, today at 12:52

    up the chels

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 13:33

    I give him til Christmas or at latest the end of next season before he gets the sack. At least he'll get a good golden handshake from it.

    It stinks as a way to treat your staff, but still:
    Premier league x5
    League cup x3
    FA cup x5
    Champion's league x2
    Europa league x2

    ^ Can't deny that it's an approach that's getting results, I guess

    • Reply posted by CoqOVan, today at 13:39

      CoqOVan replied:
      I wish I got that badly treated when leaving my jobs.

  • Comment posted by STILL ON OUR PERCH, today at 13:23

    He's done a great job tbf

    Liverpool, Man City, Leicester and Chelsea all got managers that have won something where as man u have OLE 😂

  • Comment posted by CWFT, today at 12:59

    At least you have a manager. Wouldn't mind one in N17; anyone!

  • Comment posted by Harry H, today at 13:00

    Predictable troll comments will now follow

    • Reply posted by James Adams, today at 13:02

      James Adams replied:
      You can't have your stadium on a Bridge and not expect the occasional troll.

  • Comment posted by ajs, today at 12:55

    Will be interesting if he's still there in 2024

    • Reply posted by Zach1294, today at 12:59

      Zach1294 replied:
      Should coincide with the flying pigs and a frozen hell

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 12:52

    Yes MR TICKLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 13:35

    Excellent manager , has created a great team spirit and is tactically astute .

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport