King joins after Carrick ended the Irish Premiership season in 11th

Former Linfield, Ballymena United and Glenavon winger Stuart King has been appointed manager of Carrick Rangers.

The 40-year-old has spent the last five years at the helm of Premier Intermediate side Banbridge Town.

Carrick began the hunt for a new manager in May when Niall Currie resigned after three seasons in charge.

Rangers finished 11th in this season's Irish Premiership but avoided a relegation play-off as the Championship was cancelled due to the pandemic.

As a player, King enjoyed much success in four-and-a-half year spell with Linfield that yielded two league titles along with Irish and League Cup triumphs.

He then made over 100 appearances for Ballymena before stints with Glenavon, H&W Welders, Larne and Ballyclare Comrades, where he was elevated to the role of player-coach.

"In terms of my development and where I want to go, Carrick Rangers is a perfect match," King said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me to put my stamp on a Premiership club."