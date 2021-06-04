Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Joe Rankin-Costello can play in either full back position, as well as in midfield

Joe Rankin-Costello hopes to "stay as long as possible" with Blackburn Rovers after signing a new three-year deal.

The versatile 21-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, came through the Championship side's academy after leaving Manchester United in 2014.

He played 16 times for Tony Mowbray's team last season and scored his first goal in the Carabao Cup.

"I'm buzzing to sign long-term here as I've loved every minute of the six years I've spent here," he said.

"The manager was the man who gave me my chance and I'll always be grateful for that. He's someone I really love working under and I'm pleased that's going to continue."