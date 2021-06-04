Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma called the disciplinary process "incredibly disappointing" in a statement on Twitter

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has decided not to appeal against his six-match ban for biting Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The 26-year-old cited an "incredibly disappointing" process and "a lack of evidence used" to charge him.

"I do not have the confidence an appeal would be handled any better," he said. external-link

Colombia international Lerma denied the charge but was found guilty and fined £40,000 by the Football Association on Wednesday.

"I now want to put this behind me and focus on some crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures," he said.

The incident between Lerma and Windass occurred in the 83rd minute of the Cherries' 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough on 3 November last year.

"I continue to deny the allegation made against me," Lerma said. "I have co-operated fully throughout to try and prove my innocence.

"Sadly however, the process I have witnessed over the past seven months has been incredibly disappointing - not least the lack of evidence used to charge me and the length of time since the fixture in question."

Bournemouth said external-link they were also "surprised and disappointed" by the independent panel's decision.

Lerma made 48 appearances in all competitions this season for Bournemouth who were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Brentford.