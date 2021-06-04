Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob Lainton has also played for Bury and Port Vale

Goalkeepers Rob Lainton and Christian Dibble have both signed two-year deals with Wrexham.

Lainton, 31, initially joined Wrexham on loan from Port Vale in 2018 before making the move permanent later that year.

Dibble, son of former Wales keeper Andy Dibble, joined the Dragons in 2017.

"The Club has big ambitions for next season and I'm looking forward to being part of that," Lainton said.

Dibble added: "It's absolutely fantastic. I've really enjoyed my four seasons at the club and I'm looking forward to getting this new era underway.

"It's a really exciting time to be at the Football Club and I'm looking forward to seeing the players who are coming in."