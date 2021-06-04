McLaughlin led Cliftonville to European play-off success in 2019

European play-off: Larne v Cliftonville Venue: Inver Park Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live stream on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Paddy McLaughlin has described Saturday's European play-off final as the biggest match of his two and a half years as Cliftonville boss.

The Reds travel to Inver Park to take on Larne in the decider, with a place in the Europa Conference League on offer for the winner.

That place also comes with a £200,000 windfall, of course, and McLaughlin is well aware of the significance of the occasion.

"It's a massive game," he said.

"It is our biggest game of the season, the biggest game of the last two years during my time here. My sole focus is on that and getting the club into Europe where they belong.

"The financial rewards are fantastic for the club but, especially for the players, the prestige of playing European football is great for their career.

"That's what we are really focused on, getting the players into Europe because they really deserve it. They have been superb all year."

Cliftonville reached the play-off final in hugely controversial fashion with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Crusaders after their semi-final finished scoreless.

However, the Reds went through when a penalty from Crues' Michael Ruddy was adjudged not to have crossed the line after hitting the underside of the crossbar, when footage showed that it clearly had gone in.

Martin Donnelly scored the winner in Larne's semi-final win over Glenavon

McLaughlin sympathised with Crues boss Stephen Baxter over the manner of their play-off win, but insisted his players will be ready for Saturday's final despite having to play extra time and penalties.

"Our boys will be ok come Saturday, they will rest and recover in their ice baths and look after themselves," he continued.

"We know how good Larne are, they are a very good footballing side. They get the ball down and play the right way, moving the ball around the pitch in a similar style to ourselves. It sets it up for a good game, it will definitely be an interesting battle.

"The games against Larne this season have been tight and I'm sure Saturday will be no different, and hopefully at the final whistle we are celebrating another big win."

McLaughlin also insisted that recent speculation linking him with a role at Derry City have not distracted him from preparing for the play-offs.

"I've heard nothing about it at all. I've seen one or two people asking questions, but that's just because it is my hometown team. My focus is on Cliftonville," he added.

There was also a sense of drama in how Larne reached the final, with Tiernan Lynch's men beating Glenavon 2-1 at home thanks to a superb injury-time winner from Martin Donnelly.

Almost 400 home supporters will be at Inver Park for the match and Lynch believes home advantage could be important.

"Having our home fans in is massive for us because they are definitely our 12th man. We need them here on Saturday in their voices and we have to go and try and enjoy the occasion."