ItalyItaly4Czech RepCzech Republic0

Italy 4-0 Czech Republic: Azzurri rout Czechs for eighth win in row

Ciro Immobile
Ciro Immobile's 13th international goal makes him the top scorer in Italy's Euro 2020 squad

Italy brushed aside the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Bologna for an eighth consecutive win without conceding a goal.

Ciro Immobile drilled in their opener before Nicolo Barella scored their second, courtesy of a huge deflection, after a run from the halfway line.

Lorenzo Insigne - on his 30th birthday - swept home from Immobile's pass.

Insigne then picked out Domenico Berardi in space and the striker chipped in a fourth.

Berardi's Sassuolo team-mate Giacomo Raspadori, a 21-year-old forward, came on for his international debut with 12 minutes to go.

Roberto Mancini's Azzurri - who host Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 next Friday - have not lost a game since 2018.

Italy are also in Group A with Wales and Switzerland. The Czech Republic are in Group D with England, Scotland and Croatia.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forTolóiat 87'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forAcerbiat 64'minutes
  • 4SpinazzolaSubstituted forEmersonat 64'minutes
  • 18Barella
  • 8JorginhoSubstituted forCristanteat 63'minutes
  • 5Locatelli
  • 11BerardiSubstituted forChiesaat 77'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forRaspadoriat 78'minutes
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 6Pessina
  • 9Belotti
  • 13Emerson
  • 14Chiesa
  • 15Acerbi
  • 16Cristante
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Raspadori
  • 25Tolói
  • 26Meret

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Pavlenka
  • 5Coufal
  • 3CelustkaSubstituted forZimaat 45'minutes
  • 4Brabec
  • 18Boril
  • 21Kral
  • 8DaridaSubstituted forSadilekat 81'minutes
  • 12MasopustSubstituted forSevcikat 61'minutes
  • 7BarakSubstituted forSoucekat 45'minutes
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forVydraat 61'minutes
  • 11KrmencikSubstituted forSchickat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 10Schick
  • 13Sevcik
  • 15Soucek
  • 16Mandous
  • 17Zima
  • 20Vydra
  • 22Mateju
  • 24Pekhart
  • 25Pesek
  • 26Sadilek
Referee:
Lionel Tschudi

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 4, Czech Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 4, Czech Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Giacomo Raspadori tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Petr Sevcik (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michal Sadilek.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michal Sadilek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Kral.

  7. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michal Sadilek (Czech Republic).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Rafael Tolói replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  11. Post update

    Petr Sevcik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Sadilek replaces Vladimír Darida.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Italy).

  16. Post update

    Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by David Zima.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Ciro Immobile.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Federico Chiesa replaces Domenico Berardi.

