Match ends, Spain 0, Portugal 0.
Aymeric Laporte made his Spain debut as they drew with Portugal in a Euro 2020 warm-up in front of 14,743 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Manchester City defender Laporte, 27, was granted Spanish citizenship recently, having never played a senior game for France.
Alvaro Morata missed the best chance of the game late on when he hit the bar.
Portugal's only shot on target was the last touch but Danilo Pereira's header was straight at Unai Simon.
Spain had the better chances but Morata and Ferran Torres in particular were wasteful.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet game for Portugal, glancing a header wide and failing to take a one-on-one opportunity.
Before kick-off, there was an announcement that the neighbours will make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
Both these sides have one more Euro 2020 warm-up left - Spain play Lithuania in Madrid on Tuesday before Portugal face Israel the next day in Lisbon.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 6Llorente
- 24LaporteSubstituted forLlorenteat 79'minutes
- 4TorresSubstituted forGarcíaat 63'minutes
- 14Gayà
- 10Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forGonzálezat 62'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forRodriat 63'minutes
- 17RuizSubstituted forKokeat 75'minutes
- 22SarabiaSubstituted forMorenoat 75'minutes
- 7Morata
- 11Torres
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Azpilicueta
- 3Llorente
- 8Koke
- 9Moreno
- 12García
- 13Sánchez
- 16Rodri
- 18Alba
- 19Olmo
- 21Oyarzabal
- 26González
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 6José Fonte
- 3PepeSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 59'minutes
- 5GuerreiroSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 81'minutes
- 24OliveiraSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 59'minutes
- 13Danilo
- 16Renato SanchesSubstituted forAlves Palhinha Gonçalvesat 70'minutes
- 23SequeiraSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 45'minutes
- 21JotaSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 70'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 12Lopes
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 18Neves
- 19Pereira Gonçalves
- 22Dantas da Silva
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 26Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 0, Portugal 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Foul by José Gayà (Spain).
Post update
Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Koke (Spain).
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by José Gayà.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Spain).
Post update
Nélson Semedo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Post update
José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rafa (Portugal).
Post update
Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Spain).
Post update
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Nuno Mendes replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Diego Llorente replaces Aymeric Laporte.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Koke replaces Fabián Ruiz.