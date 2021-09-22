Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Pick your starting line-up

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

My Southampton XI

Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

How to follow Southampton on the BBC bannerSouthampton banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport