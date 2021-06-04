Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Marcus Bettinelli's most recent competitive appearance for Fulham came in November 2019

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is in talks with Fulham over a new contract following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, making 42 appearances.

Meanwhile, the Whites have activated clauses to extend the deals of defenders Cyrus Christie and Maxime Le Marchand by a further year.

Centre-back Tim Ream has also agreed to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald, 32, has been released by the west London club.

The Scotland international made 128 appearances and scored six goals during a five-year spell with Fulham, helping them win two promotions to the top flight via the play-offs.