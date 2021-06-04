George Johnston: Bolton Wanderers sign Feyenoord defender on three-year deal
From the section Bolton
Bolton have signed Feyenoord defender George Johnston on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old ended last season on loan with Wigan, scoring once in 22 appearances.
The former Scotland Under-21 international joined the Dutch side from Liverpool in August 2019 and played four times in the Eredivisie.
"Being part of a massive club who are on the rise was something I was desperate to be involved with," he told the club website.
