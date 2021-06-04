Last updated on .From the section Bolton

George Johnston made 22 appearances for Wigan last season as they avoided relegation from League One

Bolton have signed Feyenoord defender George Johnston on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old ended last season on loan with Wigan, scoring once in 22 appearances.

The former Scotland Under-21 international joined the Dutch side from Liverpool in August 2019 and played four times in the Eredivisie.

"Being part of a massive club who are on the rise was something I was desperate to be involved with," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.