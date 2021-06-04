Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Jack Whatmough made his Portsmouth debut at the age of 17

Wigan Athletic have signed Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough.

The 24-year-old joins as a free agent after turning down a new deal with Pompey, who he made 121 league appearances for.

He previously worked with Latics boss Leam Richardson when Richardson was Paul Cook's assistant at Fratton Park.

"He is a leader. I think he will show that with his performances and with how he is in the dressing room," Richardson told the club website. external-link

