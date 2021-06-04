Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Lee Evans (left) started Wigan's defeat at Ipswich on the opening league weekend of last season

Ipswich Town have agreed to sign Wigan midfielder Lee Evans on a three-year contract when he becomes a free agent.

Evans, 26, will be reunited with manager Paul Cook who brought him back to Wigan for a second spell, initially on loan from Sheffield United in 2018.

The Wales international made 21 appearances in League One last season for the Latics.

He becomes Ipswich's second close season signing after forward Wes Burns joined from Fleetwood on Thursday.

"This is a huge football club and it's a massive honour to be here," Evans said.

"I've played for the manager before and he's shown a lot of faith in me in bringing me here in a season when there is only one aim and that's to get promoted.

"That's a big compliment to me and I can't thank him enough."

