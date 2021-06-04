Last updated on .From the section Stranraer

Jamie Hamill joined Stranraer as a player in 2017

Jamie Hamill has been appointed Stranraer manager, replacing Stevie Farrell at Stair Park.

Farrell left to join Dumbarton last month after helping Stranraer reach the League One play-offs.

Former Kilmarnock and Hearts player Hamill, 34, joined Stranraer in 2017 and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

In his first managerial post, he will be assisted by Darryl Duffy and player-coach Scott Robertson.