Match ends, Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.
Extra-time goals from Asa Hall and Dean Moxey saw Torquay United beat Notts County in a pulsating tie to reach the National League promotion final.
Danny Wright's deflected header put the Gulls ahead after 35 seconds but Ruben Rodrigues powered in a leveller.
The hosts led again when Wright calmly guided home before Adam Chicksen rifled in for the Magpies to make it 2-2.
However Torquay would not be denied as Hall's glancing header and Moxey's controversial penalty saw them through.
Gary Johnson's side will contest the final at Bristol City's Ashton Gate on 20 June against either Stockport or Hartlepool, who play their semi-final on Sunday.
Notts had chances to come back for a third time - Kyle Wootton's point-blank header was saved and Rodrigues' follow-up hit the underside of the bar - but they will a spend a third season out of the Football League.
A restricted crowd of 1,709 were treated to a play-off classic at a sun-kissed Plainmoor, with Wright marking his return from a two-month injury absence with a header that went in off visiting defender Chicksen, though there were suspicions of offside.
Chicksen later spectacularly scored his first goal since December 2016 when a corner fell to him, sending the tie to extra time.
After Gulls skipper Hall made it 3-2 the hosts were given a soft penalty when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans went down under a clean challenge from Mark Ellis, with veteran Moxey sending Sam Slocombe the wrong way.
Torquay - who finished second to champions Sutton in the regular season - will return to the EFL for the first time since 2013-14 with victory next weekend.
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Collings
- 2Wynter
- 16Sherring
- 21Moxey
- 4CameronSubstituted forAndrewsat 79'minutes
- 8HallSubstituted forBuseat 105'minutes
- 31Lewis
- 10LittleSubstituted forWatersat 95'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forMbunga-Kimpiokaat 90'minutes
- 12Randell
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 11Andrews
- 15Buse
- 25Waters
- 28Mbunga-Kimpioka
Notts County
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Slocombe
- 2Brindley
- 4ReevesSubstituted forGriffithsat 105'minutes
- 23ChicksenSubstituted forRawlinsonat 90+4'minutes
- 3EllisBooked at 105mins
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 29MillerSubstituted forBarnettat 85'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
- 11BoldewijnSubstituted forKnowlesat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Turner
- 7Barnett
- 13Rawlinson
- 18Knowles
- 28Griffiths
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
- Attendance:
- 1,709
Second Half Extra Time ends, Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.
Substitution, Notts County. Regan Griffiths replaces Jake Reeves.
Second Half Extra Time begins Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.
First Half Extra Time ends, Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.
Goal! Torquay United 4, Notts County 2. Dean Moxey (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution, Torquay United. Matt Buse replaces Asa Hall.
Mark Ellis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal! Torquay United 3, Notts County 2. Asa Hall (Torquay United).
Substitution, Torquay United. Billy Waters replaces Armani Little.
First Half Extra Time begins Torquay United 2, Notts County 2.
Substitution, Notts County. Connell Rawlinson replaces Adam Chicksen.
Substitution, Torquay United. Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka replaces Daniel Wright.
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Notts County 2.
Substitution, Notts County. Jordan Barnett replaces Calvin Miller.
Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Andrews replaces Kyle Cameron.
Substitution, Notts County. Jimmy Knowles replaces Enzio Boldewijn.
Goal! Torquay United 2, Notts County 2. Adam Chicksen (Notts County).
Goal! Torquay United 2, Notts County 1. Daniel Wright (Torquay United).
Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Notts County 1.