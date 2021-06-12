Last updated on .From the section National League

Torquay's Danny Wright (left) scored his second goal of the game to put his side in front

Extra-time goals from Asa Hall and Dean Moxey saw Torquay United beat Notts County in a pulsating tie to reach the National League promotion final.

Danny Wright's deflected header put the Gulls ahead after 35 seconds but Ruben Rodrigues powered in a leveller.

The hosts led again when Wright calmly guided home before Adam Chicksen rifled in for the Magpies to make it 2-2.

However Torquay would not be denied as Hall's glancing header and Moxey's controversial penalty saw them through.

Gary Johnson's side will contest the final at Bristol City's Ashton Gate on 20 June against either Stockport or Hartlepool, who play their semi-final on Sunday.

Notts had chances to come back for a third time - Kyle Wootton's point-blank header was saved and Rodrigues' follow-up hit the underside of the bar - but they will a spend a third season out of the Football League.

A restricted crowd of 1,709 were treated to a play-off classic at a sun-kissed Plainmoor, with Wright marking his return from a two-month injury absence with a header that went in off visiting defender Chicksen, though there were suspicions of offside.

Chicksen later spectacularly scored his first goal since December 2016 when a corner fell to him, sending the tie to extra time.

After Gulls skipper Hall made it 3-2 the hosts were given a soft penalty when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans went down under a clean challenge from Mark Ellis, with veteran Moxey sending Sam Slocombe the wrong way.

Torquay - who finished second to champions Sutton in the regular season - will return to the EFL for the first time since 2013-14 with victory next weekend.