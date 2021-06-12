National League - Play-off Semi-final
TorquayTorquay United4Notts CountyNotts County2

Torquay United 4-2 Notts County (AET): Hall & Moxey goals send Gulls to final

By James LawBBC Sport

Danny Wright scores his second goal for Torquay
Torquay's Danny Wright (left) scored his second goal of the game to put his side in front

Extra-time goals from Asa Hall and Dean Moxey saw Torquay United beat Notts County in a pulsating tie to reach the National League promotion final.

Danny Wright's deflected header put the Gulls ahead after 35 seconds but Ruben Rodrigues powered in a leveller.

The hosts led again when Wright calmly guided home before Adam Chicksen rifled in for the Magpies to make it 2-2.

However Torquay would not be denied as Hall's glancing header and Moxey's controversial penalty saw them through.

Gary Johnson's side will contest the final at Bristol City's Ashton Gate on 20 June against either Stockport or Hartlepool, who play their semi-final on Sunday.

Notts had chances to come back for a third time - Kyle Wootton's point-blank header was saved and Rodrigues' follow-up hit the underside of the bar - but they will a spend a third season out of the Football League.

A restricted crowd of 1,709 were treated to a play-off classic at a sun-kissed Plainmoor, with Wright marking his return from a two-month injury absence with a header that went in off visiting defender Chicksen, though there were suspicions of offside.

Chicksen later spectacularly scored his first goal since December 2016 when a corner fell to him, sending the tie to extra time.

After Gulls skipper Hall made it 3-2 the hosts were given a soft penalty when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans went down under a clean challenge from Mark Ellis, with veteran Moxey sending Sam Slocombe the wrong way.

Torquay - who finished second to champions Sutton in the regular season - will return to the EFL for the first time since 2013-14 with victory next weekend.

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Collings
  • 2Wynter
  • 16Sherring
  • 21Moxey
  • 4CameronSubstituted forAndrewsat 79'minutes
  • 8HallSubstituted forBuseat 105'minutes
  • 31Lewis
  • 10LittleSubstituted forWatersat 95'minutes
  • 9WrightSubstituted forMbunga-Kimpiokaat 90'minutes
  • 12Randell
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 11Andrews
  • 15Buse
  • 25Waters
  • 28Mbunga-Kimpioka

Notts County

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Brindley
  • 4ReevesSubstituted forGriffithsat 105'minutes
  • 23ChicksenSubstituted forRawlinsonat 90+4'minutes
  • 3EllisBooked at 105mins
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 29MillerSubstituted forBarnettat 85'minutes
  • 8Doyle
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton
  • 11BoldewijnSubstituted forKnowlesat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Turner
  • 7Barnett
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 18Knowles
  • 28Griffiths
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen
Attendance:
1,709

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Regan Griffiths replaces Jake Reeves.

  4. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.

  5. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Torquay United 4, Notts County 2.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Torquay United 4, Notts County 2. Dean Moxey (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Matt Buse replaces Asa Hall.

  8. Booking

    Mark Ellis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 3, Notts County 2. Asa Hall (Torquay United).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Billy Waters replaces Armani Little.

  11. Post update

    First Half Extra Time begins Torquay United 2, Notts County 2.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Connell Rawlinson replaces Adam Chicksen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka replaces Daniel Wright.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Notts County 2.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Jordan Barnett replaces Calvin Miller.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Andrews replaces Kyle Cameron.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Jimmy Knowles replaces Enzio Boldewijn.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 2, Notts County 2. Adam Chicksen (Notts County).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 2, Notts County 1. Daniel Wright (Torquay United).

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Notts County 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United42259872363684
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101066432376
5Notts County4220101262412170
6Chesterfield422161560431769
7Bromley4219121163531069
8Wrexham4219111264432168
9Eastleigh421812124940966
10Halifax42198156354965
11Solihull Moors421971658481064
12Dag & Red42179165348560
13Maidenhead United421511166260256
14Boreham Wood421316135248455
15Aldershot42157205966-752
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254571-2639
19Wealdstone42107254999-5037
20Woking4289254269-2733
21King's Lynn42710255098-4831
22Barnet4287273788-5131
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

