Celtic have agreed a compensation fee with Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos for their boss Ange Postecoglou. (Sky Sports) external-link

Motherwell move quickly to offer Kyle Lafferty a deal following the Northern Ireland striker's Kilmarnock exit. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer expects the Celtic board to keep their "promise" that he will be allowed to leave this summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke reckons Group D opponents England can win Euro 2020 as he reveals his "big respect for Gareth Southgate". (Daily Record) external-link

Jose Mourinho believes his former assistant coach Steve Clarke can lead Scotland through the Euro 2020 group stages and into the history books. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steve Clarke says Scotland's English Premier League stars bring "that little bit of arrogance" to lift his entire squad at the Euros. (Daily Record) external-link

"If there is one player where I would say 'keep him at all costs' it would be Ryan Kent," says former Rangers star Brian Laudrup as he urges Rangers to build on last season's title success. (Herald) external-link

Another former Rangers hero, Ronald de Boer, backs his old club to reach the Champions League group stage, saying it would be an "unbelievable achievement". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic winger Marian Shved wants to stay with loan club KV Mechelen - a place where he has "the confidence of the coach and confidence in my abilities". (Scotsman) external-link