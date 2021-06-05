Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Paul Gascoigne and Cristiano Ronaldo will just be two of the stars on show as we look back

For the first time in 25 years, a major international tournament will be played in Britain.

To mark the occasion, the BBC Sport website is providing two special live text rewinds before the start of the delayed Euro 2020.

These will be all-day affairs, covering all the best action, reaction, culture and colour from two past European Championships.

The first rewind, on Monday, focuses on Euro '96 - held in England - followed the next day by one on Euro 2016.

Both get under way at 09:00 BST.

Monday, 7 June - Euro '96

Gazza, Shearer, Southgate, McCoist, Suker, Poborsky - the glorious summer of 1996 lives long in the memories of football fans, particularly those from England.

For three weeks, Terry Venables and his side wrote a memorable chapter in English football history.

On Monday, we will relive it in all its glory - from misguided nights out in Hong Kong, through the ups and the downs, to the trophy being lifted at Wembley.

It's going to be emotional.

Tuesday, 8 June - Euro 2016

It has been five years since the last European Championship finals, but how much do you remember about the tournament in France in 2016?

Here is your chance to find out.

It was an event lit up by Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, where England suffered one of their most humbling defeats and Wales and Northern Ireland recorded one of their greatest triumphs.

So grab yourself a croissant or two and bring yourself up to speed on what happened last time out - before Euro 2020 picks up the drama this summer.