Last updated on .From the section European Football

Russia finished runners-up to Belgium in their qualifying group for Euro 2020

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Russia warmed up for their Euro 2020 opener against Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, by beating Bulgaria.

Substitute Aleksandr Sobolev's late penalty secured a hard-earned win in Moscow seven days before facing Roberto Martinez's side in St Petersburg.

Russia missed a chance to open the scoring when defender Yuri Zhirkov's effort was saved before Sobolev's goal.

After playing Belgium on 12 June, Russia will face Finland on 16 June before meeting Denmark five days later.

Hosts Russia were the lowest-ranked side at the 2018 World Cup but knocked out Spain on their way to the quarter-finals.

They start Euro 2020 38th in the world - 16 places above group rivals Finland.

Russia's Euro 2020 Group B fixtures Saturday, 12 June Belgium (St Petersburg) 20:00 BST Wednesday, 16 June Finland (St Petersburg) 14:00 BST Monday, 21 June Denmark (Copenhagen) 20:00 BST