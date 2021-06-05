Match ends, Russia 1, Bulgaria 0.
|Euro 2020 on the BBC
|Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details
Russia warmed up for their Euro 2020 opener against Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, by beating Bulgaria.
Substitute Aleksandr Sobolev's late penalty secured a hard-earned win in Moscow seven days before facing Roberto Martinez's side in St Petersburg.
Russia missed a chance to open the scoring when defender Yuri Zhirkov's effort was saved before Sobolev's goal.
After playing Belgium on 12 June, Russia will face Finland on 16 June before meeting Denmark five days later.
Hosts Russia were the lowest-ranked side at the 2018 World Cup but knocked out Spain on their way to the quarter-finals.
They start Euro 2020 38th in the world - 16 places above group rivals Finland.
- Euro 2020: What is the climate cost of tournament staged in 11 countries?
- Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
|Russia's Euro 2020 Group B fixtures
|Saturday, 12 June
|Belgium (St Petersburg)
|20:00 BST
|Wednesday, 16 June
|Finland (St Petersburg)
|14:00 BST
|Monday, 21 June
|Denmark (Copenhagen)
|20:00 BST
Line-ups
Russia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Shunin
- 21BarinovSubstituted forDiveevat 51'minutes
- 14DzhikiyaBooked at 90mins
- 5Semenov
- 4KaravaevSubstituted forFigueira Fernandesat 72'minutes
- 11Zobnin
- 7Ozdoev
- 18ZhirkovSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 78'minutes
- 20IonovSubstituted forKuzyaevat 45'minutes
- 17GolovinSubstituted forMostovoyat 62'minutes
- 22DzyubaSubstituted forSobolevat 58'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3Diveev
- 6Cheryshev
- 9Sobolev
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Dyupin
- 19Zhemaletdinov
- 23Kuzyaev
- 27Mostovoy
- 29Mukhin
- 39Safonov
Bulgaria
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 23KaradzhovSubstituted forGeorgievat 45'minutes
- 25Hristov
- 4Antov
- 3Hristov
- 6KaragarenSubstituted forTuritsovat 78'minutes
- 16MalinovSubstituted forVitanovat 9'minutes
- 18ChochevSubstituted forMinchevat 88'minutes
- 21Tsvetanov
- 11Despodov
- 7YankovSubstituted forVutovat 62'minutes
- 9GalabinovSubstituted forIlievat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Georgiev
- 2Turitsov
- 8Vutov
- 10Kraev
- 12Iliev
- 13Mihaylov
- 14Dimov
- 15Bozhikov
- 19Iliev
- 20Iliev
- 22Vitanov
- 26Minchev
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia 1, Bulgaria 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Post update
Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Magomed Ozdoev.
Post update
Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexander Sobolev (Russia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrey Mostovoy with a cross.
Post update
Alexander Sobolev (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Georgi Minchev replaces Ivaylo Chochev.
Booking
Alexander Sobolev (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Sobolev (Russia).
Post update
Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Russia 1, Bulgaria 0. Alexander Sobolev (Russia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Valentin Antov (Bulgaria) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).