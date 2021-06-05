Match ends, Sweden 3, Armenia 1.
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof helped Sweden beat Armenia in their final match before Euro 2020.
After goals by Emil Forsberg and Marcus Danielson sent the hosts into a commanding lead in Stockholm, former Arsenal and Birmingham midfielder Sebastian Larsson had a penalty saved.
Lindelof was denied before Vahan Bichakhchyan pulled a goal back.
Substitute Marcus Berg restored Sweden's two-goal cushion in Saturday's friendly.
Sweden launch their Euro 2020 campaign against Spain in Seville on 14 June.
The 1992 semi-finalists then head to St Petersburg where they meet Slovakia on 18 June and, five days later, Poland.
|Sweden's Euro 2020 Group E fixtures
|Monday, 14 June
|Spain (Seville)
|20:00 BST
|Friday, 18 June
|Slovakia (St Petersburg)
|14:00 BST
|Wednesday, 23 June
|Poland (St Petersburg)
|17:00 BST
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 72'minutes
- 3Lindelöf
- 24Danielson
- 5BengtssonBooked at 90mins
- 7LarssonSubstituted forClaessonat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 20Olsson
- 8EkdalSubstituted forSvanbergat 72'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSemaat 85'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forQuaisonat 72'minutes
- 11IsakSubstituted forBergat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Granqvist
- 9Berg
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 15Sema
- 16Krafth
- 17Claesson
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- 25Larsson
- 26Cajuste
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 24Monroy Ararat
- 4Voskanyan
- 2CalisirSubstituted forKhachumyanat 74'minutes
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 23BichakhchyanBooked at 90mins
- 6AnguloSubstituted forBayramyanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15SpertsyanSubstituted forGrigoryanat 45'minutes
- 19HakobyanSubstituted forMuradyanat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 9MiranyanSubstituted forBarseghyanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22AdamyanSubstituted forShaghoyanat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Grigoryan
- 7Bayramyan
- 8Muradyan
- 11Barseghyan
- 14Shaghoyan
- 16Nersesyan
- 17Khachumyan
- 20Melkonyan
- 21Terteryan
- 25Babayan
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away21
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 3, Armenia 1.
Booking
Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ken Sema (Sweden).
Post update
Jordy Monroy Ararat (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Marcus Danielson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Taron Voskanyan (Armenia).
Booking
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden).
Post update
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden).
Post update
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vahan Bichakhchyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zhirayr Shaghoyan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Ken Sema replaces Emil Forsberg.