Gareth Southgate says England's players will ignore any "adverse reaction" and take the knee during Euro 2020.

Boos circulated around the Riverside Stadium when players took a knee before England's friendly win over Austria on Wednesday.

Southgate said at the time "some people aren't understanding the message".

Speaking on Saturday, before Sunday's friendly with Romania, the England boss added: "We feel more determined than ever to take the knee."

Players have been taking a knee to highlight racial injustice.

Southgate spent several minutes of his news conference before England's final match leading into Euro 2020, talking about the decision to continue taking the knee.

"Those people should put themselves in the shoes of the young players," he added.

"How would they feel if their kids were in that situation? We feel more than ever determined to take the knee during the tournament."

