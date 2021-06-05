Last updated on .From the section Irish

David McDaid scores Larne's opener against Cliftonville on Saturday evening

David McDaid's double helped Larne to a 3-1 victory over Cliftonville in a pulsating European play-off decider at Inver Park on Saturday evening.

The former Reds strike hooked home a first half opener before a superb Daire O'Connor strike levelled it.

Lee Lynch slotted in at the back post to make it 2-1 and McDaid netted the third from close range.

Larne secure a windfall of over £200,000 after qualifying for Europe for the first in their history.

The hosts had to fight all the way in a thrilling encounter to secure a place in the European Conference League as the local football season concluded in fine style.

The game ebbed and flowed with the predatory McDaid doing the damage against his former club in a stand-out performance.

Going close

It was a tight but high-paced first half hour with Ryan Curran heading over for the Reds before Andrew Mitchell's long-range fizzer was tipped over by Aaron McCarey at the other end.

Larne winger Martin Donnelly - another ex-Red - delivered dangerous set-pieces and John Herron headed against the woodwork from a corner.

The breakthrough on 22 minutes also came from a Donnelly corner with Herron's shot blocked and the ball fell for McDaid to fire in from 10 yards.

Larne midfielder Ronan Hale sent a looping drive just over and was also narrowly off-target with an overhead kick while his brother Rory rifled just wide for the visitors.

Cliftonville raced out of the blocks on the restart and Conor Mitchell saved a low O'Connor strike but he had no chance when the midfielder tried his luck again on 59 minutes.

O'Connor worked his way into space almost 30 yards out before unleashing a wonderful shot which arrowed straight into the top corner.

It was a deserved equaliser but the Reds were behind again five minutes later when McDaid flashed the ball across goal to find Lynch steaming in to steer home.

McCarey twice denied McDaid but the forward was to make it 3-1 with a simple finish 10 minutes from time after Jamie Harney diverted Mark Randall's cross into his path.

Mitchell had to make a good save from Reds substitute Michael McCrudden before the celebrations started on a memorable day for Larne.