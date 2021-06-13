National League - Play-off Semi-final
StockportStockport County0HartlepoolHartlepool United1

Stockport County 0-1 Hartlepool United: Rhys Oates strike sends Pools into National League play-off final

Last updated on .From the section National League

Rhys Oates
Rhys Oates, who spent a season on loan at Stockport in 2013-14, also scored twice in the play-off eliminator against Bromley

Hartlepool will meet Torquay in the National League play-off final after Rhys Oates' long-range stunner sank Stockport.

The former Stockport striker sent a 20-yard effort into the bottom corner in the 76th minute, after Pools pounced on Ash Palmer's heavy touch.

County created the better chances as Paddy Madden sliced an early shot wide.

Brad James made a smart save to deny John Rooney's snapshot and then denied Richie Bennett's last-minute header.

Hartlepool held on to end Stockport's 18-match unbeaten run. The Hatters had pipped their opponents to third place in the regular season.

Dave Challinor's side will head to Bristol City's Ashton Gate for the final next Sunday, where they will meet the Seagulls after their semi-final win over Notts County on Saturday.

County started brightly and Madden missed a huge chance to reward their early pressure, but dragged his shot past the far post when picked out by Macauley Southam-Hales' cross.

Playing in searing midday heat, the early endeavour fizzled out and neither goalkeeper was tested before the break, but the hosts went close again soon after half-time when another Southam-Hales' pull-back teed up Rooney.

Another opportunity went begging when Elliott Newby miskicked after Tom Walker's centre found him unmarked 10 yards out.

Stockport were punished for their profligacy when Oates was allowed time and space to pick his spot from 20 yards and add to his double in Hartlepool's play-off eliminator win over Bromley, while James' late save from Bennett added to the home fans' heartache.

One more win will mean a return to the EFL for the first time since 2015-16 for Hartlepool - who are competing in their first play-off since losing the League One final to Sheffield Wednesday in 2005.

Stockport, meanwhile, face another campaign trying to salvage their EFL status since relegation 10 years ago.

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor told BT Sport:

"To get through is a massive achievement. It's a case of one more step for us now.

"In the first half, we were probably a bit too safe - I get that - and didn't get enough quality up to Rhys in the areas he likes.

"But in the second half, we were a bit better and you had the feeling the longer it went on that one goal would decide it. Thankfully we got it.

"When Rhys got the chance he came up with the goal. He is a match winner for us and hopefully he saves one more for next week.

"We know it will be tough but we have given ourselves an opportunity in a one-off game to get ourselves back in the Football League."

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 3JenningsBooked at 90mins
  • 4Hogan
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Rooney
  • 5Palmer
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 28CollarSubstituted forNewbyat 59'minutes
  • 29WalkerSubstituted forBennettat 81'minutes
  • 30CardwellSubstituted forReidat 73'minutes
  • 34Madden

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 9Bennett
  • 19Reid
  • 26Fitzsimons
  • 31Newby

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13James
  • 23Sterry
  • 5Odusina
  • 8Featherstone
  • 15Johnson
  • 4Liddle
  • 3Ferguson
  • 14HolohanBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMolyneuxat 77'minutes
  • 6SheltonSubstituted forDonaldsonat 88'minutes
  • 29Armstrong
  • 11Oates

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 7Donaldson
  • 10Molyneux
  • 26Francis-Angol
  • 27Elliott
Referee:
David Richardson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 0, Hartlepool United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stockport County 0, Hartlepool United 1.

  3. Booking

    James Jennings (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Donaldson replaces Mark Shelton.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Richie Bennett replaces Tom Walker.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke Molyneux replaces Gavan Holohan.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 0, Hartlepool United 1. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Alex Reid replaces Harry Cardwell.

  9. Booking

    Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Elliot Newby replaces Will Collar.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stockport County 0, Hartlepool United 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stockport County 0, Hartlepool United 0.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United42259872363684
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101066432376
5Notts County4220101262412170
6Chesterfield422161560431769
7Bromley4219121163531069
8Wrexham4219111264432168
9Eastleigh421812124940966
10Halifax42198156354965
11Solihull Moors421971658481064
12Dag & Red42179165348560
13Maidenhead United421511166260256
14Boreham Wood421316135248455
15Aldershot42157205966-752
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254571-2639
19Wealdstone42107254999-5037
20Woking4289254269-2733
21King's Lynn42710255098-4831
22Barnet4287273788-5131
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC