Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Seamus Coleman has been training with the squad but will not travel to Budapest with them on Sunday

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Hungary.

The Everton right-back has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time to travel with the squad.

He arrived at his side's training camp with the injury, and played no part in their 4-1 win over Andorra on Thursday.

The Republic will fly to Hungary from their training base in Girona on Sunday, with players beginning their summer break after the game.

Having survived a scare against minnows Andorra, the Republic responded to going a goal down by scoring four times in the second half to end an 11-game winless run and secure the first victory of manager Stephen Kenny's tenure.

Tuesday's friendly will be their final outing of the summer and their last game before their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign begins away to Portugal on 1 September.