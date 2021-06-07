McGuinness was honoured for her performances during 2020

Kirsty McGuinness is hoping women's football can become as big as the men's game in Northern Ireland.

The Cliftonille and Northern Ireland winger was speaking as she was named the Danske Bank Women's Premiership Player of the Year for 2020.

McGuinness, 26, noted the development of the women's game since she started as a teenager with Linfield.

"When I started playing there were three or four people at a game, normally people's parents," she said.

"Now, even through Covid, people are wanting to get in. They are texting clubs to get in and the media coverage, with the highlights being shown, is unbelievable.

"It is growing and growing, and one day it will hopefully be as big as the men's game."

McGuinness played a leading role in Sion Swifts finishing third last year, after joining them with younger sister Caitlin from the Blues.

She also helped Northern Ireland towards qualifying for Euro 2022, scoring three times in the final four qualifiers.

McGuinness has linked up with Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan at Cliftonville

The McGuinness sisters both moved to Solitude in April and have helped the Reds to six wins from six league games so far, but she insisted they are not looking too far ahead.

"It's great to win awards," she said.

"Last year was a bit of a strange one with Covid but I went to Sion and had a great season with them. They are a great club, a great squad of girls and so welcoming.

"It is like a community up there, everybody fights for each other and that was really, really nice to go into.

"I couldn't do the travelling again so I had to sign for a Belfast club and when I went to Cliftonville training I really enjoyed it, and it seemed like something I really wanted to be a part of.

"We have made a great start to the season but we know it is a long season so we are just taking it game by game, week by week and we will see what happens at the end. "

McGuinness said that helping Northern Ireland qualify for the Euros has been the biggest success of her career and believes the team deserve even more credit than they have received.

"What we have achieved to date has been absolutely unbelievable. For a squad that is full of non-professional players, we have got a lot of credit for it but I think we are due some more.

"Some of the players are working full-time jobs and training whenever they can, coming out of work and then having to go home and look after their families. When you think of the time and commitment that every player has put in it is absolutely unbelievable.