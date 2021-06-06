Last updated on .From the section Wales

Euro 2020: Switzerland will be a class above - Wales boss Page

Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland

The potential make-up of Wales' team will be the subject of much speculation ahead of next Saturday's Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland in Baku.

Who starts in goal, will there be three at the back or four, where does Aaron Ramsey fit in and, most pertinently perhaps, will there be a place for Kieffer Moore?

As Wales put the finishing touches to preparations for the European Championship, there are many questions for Robert Page to answer.

But there is little debate, it seems, in the interim manager's head.

"I have been pretty set now for a little while," Page said after Saturday's final warm-up game, a goalless draw against Albania.

"It's frustrating because we have not been able to get everybody in the starting XI together, but again you don't want to show your hand.

"We have done quite a lot in training."

Kieffer Moore scored 20 goals for Cardiff in 2020-21, as well as three for Wales

Moore's fall from favour

There were those who wondered what impression Moore might make at international level when he was first called up in May 2019, a few months short of his 27th birthday, on the back of a fine season in League One with Barnsley.

But it soon became apparent that the former non-league player's qualities would make him a significant asset.

Moore scored on his international debut, in Slovakia, then again in the victory in Azerbaijan which set Wales up for the win over Hungary which booked their place at Euro 2020.

There were plenty who felt it was Moore's introduction to Ryan Giggs' team which triggered their surge towards qualification.

Having broken into the side, Moore clocked up nine successive starts, a sequence which was only broken by a suspension for the Nations League win in Bulgaria in October 2020.

He was back in the XI for Wales' friendly with the USA the following month, but only featured as a substitute against the Republic of Ireland three days later.

There began a run of only one start - in a much-changed team against Mexico - in Wales' last seven internationals, although Moore has played some part in every one.

He has also scored two more goals, giving him a healthy return of five in 17 Wales appearances, only 11 of which have been starts.

Yet since Page took charge of Wales last November, Moore's only two starts in eight games have been in friendlies.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey featured in both Wales' Euro 2020 warm-up games after a succession of injury issues

'Why would you change?'

Moore served up another reminder of the influence he can have when he came off the bench at half-time against Albania.

Having laboured through an uninspiring first half, Wales improved significantly after the break, even if they were unable to find a goal.

Moore gave Wales a focal point in attack. In the first half, Aaron Ramsey had made little impact having been asked to start in an unfamiliar false nine role, which has often been filled by Harry Wilson in recent times.

"I always like to see a striker, at least one striker," former Wales forward Nathan Blake told BBC Radio Wales. "When did strikers become obsolete?"

Blake said fans saw "the best of our players" after the half-time reshuffle, which saw Wales switch from a 3-4-3 set-up to 4-2-3-1.

Ex-Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe agreed.

"It looked like two different sides through one substitution, bringing Kieffer Moore on and changing it to a flat back four," he said.

Nevertheless, Ratcliffe believes Moore will miss out once more against Switzerland.

"I think he will go with Harry Wilson up front," added the former Everton defender. "You have the option then to bring Kieffer on."

When asked directly why Moore had not started more often during his reign, Page's response was brief.

"If you are winning games and you are playing well, why would you change?" he said.

Page did acknowledge that the "change to the shape helped, of course" against Albania, and that Moore's performance had given him a "great headache".

"He can run the channels, he has got a great touch for a big man, he brings others into play, so he's not just a target-man," Page added.

"If we've needed something different we have in the past put Gareth [Bale] on the left and DJ (Daniel James) on the right and put Kieffer on, which has caused more problems.

"I just think when you have success playing a certain way and with a formation, you are asking for more problems then by changing it."

Danny Ward made a fine penalty save in the France friendly, but long-time number one Wayne Hennessey was back to face Albania

Few clues in the friendlies

Somewhat tellingly, perhaps, Page pointed out after praising Moore's contribution that Wales must be aware that Switzerland are "a class above" Albania.

The Cardiff City player's lack of starts in recent months would seem to suggest he will begin on the bench once more when Wales run out in Azerbaijan next Saturday.

Page has given few clues about his probable starting side during warm-up matches against Albania and France, preferring to give game-time to players who, for various reasons, have not had many minutes in recent months.

"We have not played a consistent team together to even worry about form or formations and things like that," he said.

Perhaps Wales' last competitive line-up - for the World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic in March - offers the best guide to their possible side for Switzerland.

Danny Ward started in goal that day behind a back three which featured Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham and the now-injured James Lawrence. Ben Davies is though back fit and is Lawrence's most likely replacement.

Connor Roberts and Neco Williams were wingbacks alongside Ethan Ampadu and Joe Morrell in midfield, with Bale and James joining Wilson further forward.

But Page now has the fit-again Ramsey and Joe Allen back at his disposal, and to omit either of those two stars of this squad would be a major call.

Where do they all fit in?

Page has suggested he knows already. For everyone else, the wait to find out only adds to the anticipation ahead of Wales' second successive European Championship.