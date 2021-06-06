Match ends, Belgium 1, Croatia 0.
England's opening European Championship opponents Croatia suffered defeat by Belgium in their final warm-up game.
Gareth Southgate's side beat Romania 1-0 in their last friendly and face World Cup finalists Croatia next Sunday.
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the first half, spinning and finishing from close range following Jason Denayer's flick-on.
Belgium meet Russia in their Euro 2020 opener on 12 June before facing Denmark on 17 June and Finland on 21 June.
Meanwhile, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will join world number one side Belgium on Monday after undergoing minor surgery on a facial injury.
The Manchester City player, 29, fractured his nose and left eye socket in the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 18Denayer
- 5VertonghenSubstituted forVermaelenat 45'minutes
- 21Castagne
- 19DendonckerSubstituted forE Hazardat 82'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 22ChadliSubstituted forT Hazardat 71'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forVanakenat 68'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forDokuat 81'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 3Vermaelen
- 4Mechele
- 10E Hazard
- 12Mignolet
- 13Sels
- 15Meunier
- 16T Hazard
- 17Vanaken
- 20Benteke
- 23Batshuayi
- 24Trossard
- 25Doku
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Livakovic
- 2Vrsaljko
- 21Vida
- 5Caleta-Car
- 3BarisicSubstituted forGvardiolat 45'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forPasalicat 61'minutes
- 11Brozovic
- 8KovacicSubstituted forVlasicat 61'minutes
- 17RebicSubstituted forKramaricat 61'minutes
- 20PetkovicSubstituted forBrekaloat 70'minutes
- 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Brekalo
- 9Kramaric
- 12L Kalinic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Budimir
- 15Pasalic
- 16Skoric
- 18Orsic
- 19Badelj
- 22Juranovic
- 23Sluga
- 25Gvardiol
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Croatia 0.
Post update
Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).
Post update
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josip Brekalo (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Mario Pasalic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.
Post update
Foul by Mario Pasalic (Croatia).
Post update
Jéremy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Eden Hazard replaces Leander Dendoncker.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Jéremy Doku replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Mislav Orsic replaces Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Croatia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.