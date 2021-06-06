Last updated on .From the section Football

Romelu Lukaku scored his 60th goal for Belgium

England's opening European Championship opponents Croatia suffered defeat by Belgium in their final warm-up game.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Romania 1-0 in their last friendly and face World Cup finalists Croatia next Sunday.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the first half, spinning and finishing from close range following Jason Denayer's flick-on.

Belgium meet Russia in their Euro 2020 opener on 12 June before facing Denmark on 17 June and Finland on 21 June.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will join world number one side Belgium on Monday after undergoing minor surgery on a facial injury.

The Manchester City player, 29, fractured his nose and left eye socket in the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.