International Friendlies
BelgiumBelgium1CroatiaCroatia0

Belgium 1-0 Croatia: Romelu Lukaku scores winner against England's opening opponents at Euros

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku scored his 60th goal for Belgium

England's opening European Championship opponents Croatia suffered defeat by Belgium in their final warm-up game.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Romania 1-0 in their last friendly and face World Cup finalists Croatia next Sunday.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the first half, spinning and finishing from close range following Jason Denayer's flick-on.

Belgium meet Russia in their Euro 2020 opener on 12 June before facing Denmark on 17 June and Finland on 21 June.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will join world number one side Belgium on Monday after undergoing minor surgery on a facial injury.

The Manchester City player, 29, fractured his nose and left eye socket in the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 18Denayer
  • 5VertonghenSubstituted forVermaelenat 45'minutes
  • 21Castagne
  • 19DendonckerSubstituted forE Hazardat 82'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22ChadliSubstituted forT Hazardat 71'minutes
  • 14MertensSubstituted forVanakenat 68'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forDokuat 81'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 3Vermaelen
  • 4Mechele
  • 10E Hazard
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Sels
  • 15Meunier
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Vanaken
  • 20Benteke
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 24Trossard
  • 25Doku

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 21Vida
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 3BarisicSubstituted forGvardiolat 45'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forPasalicat 61'minutes
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forVlasicat 61'minutes
  • 17RebicSubstituted forKramaricat 61'minutes
  • 20PetkovicSubstituted forBrekaloat 70'minutes
  • 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Brekalo
  • 9Kramaric
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Budimir
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Skoric
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Badelj
  • 22Juranovic
  • 23Sluga
  • 25Gvardiol
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 1, Croatia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Croatia 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).

  4. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josip Brekalo (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  6. Post update

    Mario Pasalic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mario Pasalic (Croatia).

  12. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Eden Hazard replaces Leander Dendoncker.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Jéremy Doku replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Mislav Orsic replaces Ivan Perisic.

  18. Post update

    Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Croatia).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

