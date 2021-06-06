Monday's back pages

Monday's back pagesLast updated on 6 June 20216 June 2021.From the section FootballThe Daily Star leads on Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal in England's win over RomaniaThe Telegraph reports on Henderson being "warned after penalty farce"The Metro says how Jordan Henderson took a penalty off Dominic Calvert-Lewin - then missed itThe Mirror carries a clear message after England players were again booed while taking a kneeThe Mail goes as far as to say that Henderson was "slammed" by England boss Gareth SouthgateThe Express choose "Spot the Brawl" for their headlineDue to the booing, the Guardian describes England as "a nation divided"