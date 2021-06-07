Bayer Leverkusen are poised to step up their interest in Kristoffer Ajer after the Norway defender was quoted on Friday as saying he will leave Celtic this summer, but Norwich City still lead the race to sign the 23-year-old and Newcastle United remain in the hunt. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stephen Welsh has backed want-away fellow Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer to reach the top if he gets his wish for a summer exit from the Scottish Premiership club. (The Scotsman) external-link

Oostende have taken up their option to buy Scotland centre-half Jack Hendry for £1.75m from Celtic after the 26-year-old's successful season on loan in the Belgian top flight. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel, who helped Watford win promotion as runners-up in England's Championship, has revealed he turned down an approach to join Celtic from Eliteserien champions FK Bodo/Glimt in January as the 26-year-old believes the Hornets are "a bigger club". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have agreed compensation with Yokahama F Marinos for their head coach, Ange Postecoglou, with personal terms verbally agreed, but interim manager John Kennedy and coach Gavin Strachan are likely to welcome the players back to training on 17 June because of the Greek-Australian's need to quarantine and could yet win a permanent place in the 55-year-old's backroom team. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh is unconcerned that he will return to training soon not knowing who will be in charge of the team and insists he retains his trust in the club's board to make the right appointment. (The Herald) external-link

Business Post chief feature writer Barry J Whyte admits he missed an opportunity to quiz Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond in his near-4000 word article on Celtic missing out on a 10th Scottish title in a row because he failed the major shareholder's own opening question - "how many trophies have Celtic won in the last 20 years?". (Daily Record) external-link

Harry Cochrane, who has left Heart of Midlothian this summer, has revealed he still has a "bone out of place" in his collar bone after a challenge from Scott Brown in 2018 - a month after the then 16-year-old outshone the former Celtic captain, now of Aberdeen, in a game that ended the Glasgow side's 69-match unbeaten run under Brendan Rodgers, the midfielder has told The Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who made an impressive impact as a substitute in Scotland's 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg on Sunday, says he is "feeling okay" after a shocking challenge forced him off after just 27 minutes. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Nicolae Stanciu refused to take the knee before Romania's 1-0 friendly defeat by England in protest over Slavia Prague club-mate Ondrej Kudela's 10-match Uefa ban for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara. (Daily Record) external-link