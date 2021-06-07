Last updated on .From the section England

Ella Toone scored on her first appearance for the Lionesses against Northern Ireland

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has not joined the England squad for a training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

Toone, 21, was named in a 21-player squad for a six-day training camp in Bisham on 6 June.

Meanwhile, OL Reign goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

She will be replaced by Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey at the Bisham Abbey training centre.

Bardsley, who was named in the Team GB squad for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, will remain with her club for further assessment and rehabilitation.

Ramsey, 20, is uncapped at senior level for England and she will join Birmingham City's Hannah Hampton, Everton's Sandy MacIver, Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck and Chelsea's Carly Telford at the training camp.