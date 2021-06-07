Hartlepool's players were helped through to victory by the fans at Victoria Park

Hartlepool United's players were grateful for the influence of their home support in Sunday's National League play-off eliminator against Bromley, says boss Dave Challinor.

Pools were 3-2 winners to set-up a semi-final against Stockport on Sunday - two steps away from promotion.

This is Hartlepool's fourth season outside of the English Football League following relegation in 2017.

"The players deserve that," Challinor told BBC Radio Tees.

"You don't get opportunities all the time to revel in the celebrations, it's really important for the players and it was our last opportunity to do it here.

"The supporters have deserved for us to thank them for what they've given us. We needed them. At times during the second half, little things ignited and the whole ground was really going for it."

Fans were treated to an early flurry of goals as Pools took control of the game by racing into a 3-0 lead inside 24 minutes thanks to Rhys Oates and Luke Armstrong.

However, a second-half goal from Bromley's James Alabi had pulses quickening among the Pools contingent but the home side hung on and Byron Webster's injury-time second had no bearing on the result.

"It couldn't have gone any better [the start]," Challinor added. "We started at a great intensity and put the ball in really good areas and I thought we could cause them problems in terms of switching the ball, which we did really well at times.

"We were difficult to deal with and it was three, but it could have been more than three."

Pools were the 'best of the rest' in terms of qualifying for the play-offs having finished fourth outside of the top two play-off placings, and take on a Stockport side that finished just a point ahead at the end of the regular season.

Sunday's game was their last at the 'Vic' in 2020-21, as their semi-final will see a trip to Edgeley Park next Sunday and the final should they reach it is at Bristol City's Ashton Gate.

"It's a tough game," Challinor continued.

"We'll go there as second favourites in terms of them being at home and before a solely home crowd but we go there looking to win and we're confident we can win."