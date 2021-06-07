Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page has some big decisions to make before Wales' Euro 2020 opening match

We asked you to put yourselves in Robert Page's shoes and pick Wales' starting line-up to face Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener on 12 June.

Enough teams were submitted to fill the Cardiff City Stadium and then some.

The results were very interesting, with your side likely to be different to the one that starts the tournament.

A massive 71.86% of you want to see Wales start with a 4-3-3 formation.

Here are the players you picked.

The Wales players have now flown out to Baku as we get ready for the tournament we have waited a full year for.

Goalkeeper

This one was very interesting.

The common consensus with us media folks is that Wales boss Page faces a really tough choice between Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward for the starting berth in goal.

Neither player played a minute in the Premier League for their clubs last season with Ward making only three appearances for Leicester City and Hennessey playing just once for Crystal Palace having been injured for much of the campaign.

Ward absolutely excelled in France in Wales' recent friendly defeat, but it has not swayed you a bit.

Hennessey is your number one with a massive 74.35% of the vote and only 19.21% voted for Ward, with Adam Davies your number three goalkeeper with 6.44%.

Defenders

This is where we have had to do a little bit of data interpretation, because unfortunately, we can't allow you to play two Joe Rodons and two Aaron Ramseys in your side, it simply is not scientifically possible, even though that is how you voted.

Therefore it has been a case of trying to best represent your overall vote with your preferred formation.

Overwhelmingly, you want to see Ben Davies in Wales' defence, with over 30,000 of you picking him. Only one Wales player is more popular. Most of your votes came for him as a left back, so that is where we will put him.

Davies' Spurs teammate Joe Rodon is your overwhelming first choice for central defence with 22,300 votes.

Your other central defensive berth goes to Ethan Ampadu, who probably suffered in the voting from being listed as a midfielder as well, but he was your seventh most popular player overall and has to start.

At right back it was a real tussle. The most votes went to Liverpool's Neco Williams with 10,250, with Swansea's Connor Roberts close behind with 8,525 votes.

Roberts is unlucky to miss out on your side. Only one player got more overall votes and didn't make your first XI.

Midfielders

Here you are probably a little bit more attacking that Wales will be at Euro 2020.

Once again there is an overwhelming first choice pick here with more than 30,000 votes for Aaron Ramsey, your third most popular pick overall.

He will be paired with Joe Allen in your side, another player who garnered impressive numbers.

Your final midfield berth goes to Harry Wilson, who just edges out Bournemouth's David Brooks in an extremely attacking looking side. Brooks was the most picked player not to get into your XI.

Forwards

It should come as no surprise that Gareth Bale was picked more than any other player out of our readers. From over 33,000 votes, only a few hundred of you did not pick the four-time Champions League winner.

There is also a big desire among Wales fans to see Daniel James starting against Switzerland. James is your fourth most popular pick.

With 4-3-3 being your preferred formation, that means Kieffer Moore gets your nod as a as the central striker, with the Cardiff forward getting over 10,000 votes.

The final starting XI chosen by BBC Sport Wales users - but who will Robert Page go for?

Brooks, plus Bournemouth teammate Chris Mepham, would be among your first choice changes along with Roberts and cap centurion Chris Gunter.

