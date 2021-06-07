Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

James Wilson sees a goalbound effort cleared off the line against Exeter in March

Port Vale are to sign former Manchester United prospect James Wilson when his contract with Salford City expires.

The 25-year-old will join Vale on 1 July after agreeing an initial two-year deal with the club.

Wilson scored twice on his Premier League debut for United against Hull in 2014 and played 20 games for the club.

After three loan spells in England, he eventually moved to Aberdeen, but returned south to sign for Salford in January 2020 on an 18-month contract.

He scored eight goals in 2020-21 but was among 13 players released by the club at the end of the season.

"His pedigree is fantastic and I'm sure he will prove a great attacking threat for us next season," said Vale boss Darrell Clarke, who has previously brought in midfielders Brad Walker and Ben Garrity.

