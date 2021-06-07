Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Curtis Main (right) made 14 starts for Shrewsbury Town

Greg Kiltie and Curtis Main have joined St Mirren on two-year contracts.

Former Aberdeen and Motherwell striker Main spent the latter part of last season at Shrewsbury Town while winger Kiltie left Kilmarnock following relegation to the second tier.

Main, 28 scored two goals in 20 games - 14 starts - for the League One side.

Former Dunfermline and Morton loan player Kiltie, 24, made 134 appearances over eight years at Killie, scoring 20 goals for the Rugby Park side.

The pair follow defender Charlies Dunne in moving to Paisley, and boost manager Jim Goodwin's attacking options.

Following the release of Jon Obika, Collin Quaner and Junior Morais, who ended the season on loan to Boreham Wood, St Mirren were down to three senior strikers - Eamonn Brophy, Kristian Dennis and Lee Erwin.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.