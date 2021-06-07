Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rodney Brown won the Irish Premiership and Irish Cup with Crusaders after leaving Coleraine in 2017

Coleraine have announced the signing of Rodney Brown while Glenavon have agreed a deal with Danny Wallace.

Defender Brown, 25, returns for his second spell with Coleraine after initially leaving the Showgrounds for Crusaders in 2017.

Elsewhere in the Irish Premiership, Wallace moves to Mourneview Park from Warrenpoint Town.

He is the club's fourth summer signing after Andrew Waterworth, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford joined from Linfield.

Wallace joined Warrenpoint in 2017 and has now agreed a three-year deal with Gary Hamilton's men.

Brown was signed by Coleraine from Linfield in the summer of 2016 and he would spend 18 months at the Showgrounds before moving to Crusaders in January 2017. He has signed a three-year deal with the Irish Premiership runners-up.