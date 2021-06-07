Last updated on .From the section Hull

George Moncur made 59 appearances during his time with Luton Town prior to his release by the club in May

Hull City have signed midfielder George Moncur on a two-year deal following his release by Luton Town at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old spent two and a half years with the Hatters and is Hull's first signing of the summer so far.

Moncur made 20 appearances for Luton last season, helping them to a 12th-placed finish in the Championship.

"His nature and attitude will fit in and he'll complement the attacking players," boss Grant McCann said.

"He knows what it takes to win having achieved promotions in his career and he was part of a successful Luton team last year in the Championship."

Moncur, who began his career with West Ham and later played for Barnsley, joins with the option of a further year with the Tigers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.