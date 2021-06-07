Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Danny Mayor featured 49 times in all competitions for Plymouth in 2020-21, scoring once

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 30-year-old has scored three goals in 88 appearances for the Pilgrims since joining from Bury in the summer of 2019.

"He's one of the most exciting players in the division," Argyle boss Ryan Lowe told the club website. external-link

"To sign on for two more years shows his commitment to the project, and he's a big part of what we're about."