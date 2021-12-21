Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford: Pick your starting line-up

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI

Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

How to follow Wolves on the BBC bannerWolves banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport