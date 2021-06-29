Welsh football pre-season guide 2021
Last season saw Swansea City miss out on a Premier League berth after losing the play-off final against Brentford.
Can the Swans go one better this time around?
Cardiff City will also be looking for promotion under Mick McCarthy having looked rejuvenated by his arrival.
Newport County, like the Swans, must put Wembley heartache behind them as they look to earn a spot in League One, while surely the dream of a return to the Football League is closer than ever for Wrexham, now backed by Hollywood megastars.
Preparations are already underway for the new campaign, so here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.
Friday, 9 July
Undy Athletic v Newport County (Time TBC)
Saturday, 10 July
Bath City v Cardiff City (15:00 BST)
Saturday, 17 July
Cardiff City v Cambridge United (13:00 BST - Leckwith Stadium)
Swindon Town v Swansea City (15:00 BST)
Newport County v Blackpool (Time TBC)
Tuesday, 20 July
Forest Green Rovers v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)
Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City (19:00 BST)
Newport County v Chippenham Town (Time TBC)
Saturday, 24 July
Cardiff City v Exeter City (15:00 BST - Leckwith Stadium)
Bristol Rovers v Swansea City (15:00 BST)
Tuesday, 27 July
Newport County v Cinderford Town (Time TBC)
Wednesday, 28 July
Forest Green Rovers v Swansea City (19:00 BST)
Thursday, 29 July
Philadelphia Union v Wrexham (Time TBC)
Saturday, 31 July
Cardiff City v Newport County (13:00 BST)
*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change