Bolton

Josh Sheehan played all 120 minutes of Newport County's League Two play-off final defeat by Morecambe last week

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan on a two-year deal following his release by the League Two club.

The 26-year-old Wales international spent three years with the Exiles after joining from Swansea City in 2018.

He made 179 appearances for the club before his release following their League Two play-off final defeat against Morecambe at Wembley on 31 May.

"I want to get Bolton back to where they belong," he told the club website.

