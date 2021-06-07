Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Fabio Paratici spent 11 years at Juventus, joining the club in 2010

Tottenham are expected to confirm Fabio Paratici as their new sporting director later this week.

Paratici, 48, left his role as Juventus' long-serving chief football officer after 11 years last week.

While he refused to say what his next challenge might be, it is understood it will be at Spurs despite the collapse of talks over Antonio Conte becoming the club's new manager.

Paratici was given a warm send-off by chairman Andrea Agnelli on Friday.

The Italian's first task at Tottenham will be to help chairman Daniel Levy and technical performance director Steve Hitchen in their search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Club sources have defended the club's pursuit of Conte, even though the Italian's abrasive style appeared to run contrary to Levy's stated desire to realign Tottenham to what is "truly in our DNA".

It was felt once Conte came onto the market following his exit from Inter Milan, it would have been wrong not to talk with someone who has recent experience of winning trophies, in England as well as Italy.

Ultimately, after a number of conversations, it became obvious neither party would commit to the other.

Discussions around alternatives continued throughout this process and while it is accepted the current negativity around the club, which includes the future of Harry Kane, is not helped by the managerial uncertainty, it is also felt if the right appointment is made - someone who can deliver the kind of football to get fans off their feet - the discontent will start to ease.