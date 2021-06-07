Last updated on .From the section Football

There are 4,780 football teams under the BCFA - including professional, semi-professional and grassroots teams

A county Football Association says it will educate 70,000 local league players about sustainability as part of a new scheme it has launched.

Birmingham County FA's 'Save Today Play Tomorrow' is thought to be the first scheme of its kind in the UK.

More than 4,700 teams will take part in the initiative, which intends to help ensure football "significantly reduces its environmental impact".

Air pollution contributes to 900 premature deaths a year in Birmingham.

The BCFA's Richard Lindsay said: "Our long-term goal is to play our part in protecting future generations' ability to enjoy this incredible game, which is such an important part of our community and identity for so many people.

"However, we also have a duty to support our current players; many of whose quality of life is already impacted by air quality issues, fuel poverty and environmental degradation."

Birmingham is one of two UK cities with 'Clean Air Zones', where drivers will have to pay a fee in order to use the roads.