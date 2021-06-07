Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paddy McLaughlin won the County Antrim Shield with Cliftonville in 2020

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has signed a new deal with the Irish Premiership club.

McLaughlin took charge at Solitude in February 2019 after helping Institute win promotion to the to flight.

The Reds finished the Irish Premiership season in fifty position and lost the European play-off final to Larne.

"We are pleased to have agreed a new deal with Paddy and look forward to building on the work he has done," said Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor. external-link

"The season just finished was a very challenging one on and off the park, but one thing that never relented was Paddy's determination and desire to improve Cliftonville every day of every week and I have no doubt he will continue to work as hard as he has ever done as we build towards next season."

McLaughlin's sole trophy as Reds manager came in the 2020 County Antrim Shield final after a dramatic comeback victory over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

The play-off final defeat by Larne on Saturday, which saw the north Belfast club miss out on a spot in the Europa Conference League, was McLaughlin's 105th game as manager.